50 nurses invited as special guests for I-Day celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 14 As many as 50 nurses along with their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here.

A total of 1,800 special guests from various walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches, teachers, farmers, and fishermen, have been invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

"These special guests will be part of the 1,800 special guests from various walks of life, including over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages, 250 members from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building," the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday.

The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'.

Meanwhile, members of the Nursing community have expressed gratitude for the government for the initiative.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India from the bottom of my heart for inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. It is recognition of our efforts during Covid," said Anita Tomar, one of the nurses invited.

Vandana Kaushik, another invitee said: "I express my regards to the government for recognising our efforts and dedication during Covid. I also want to thank the government for its pro-nurse attitude that it has shown through various development schemes."

