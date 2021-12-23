7 killed in road accident in southern Bolivia

La Paz, Dec 23 At least seven people were killed after a vehicle fell into a ravine in Bolivia's southern department of Chuquisaca, local authorities reported.

"San Lucas in mourning (...) On behalf of the Autonomous Municipal Government of San Lucas we express our condolences to each of the families of the deceased," the San Lucas mayor's office posted on its social media account on Wednesday.

According to the municipality's chief medical officer Vladimir Betancur, the accident occurred on Tuesday in the Ch'aki Cocha sector, when a van plunged about 1,000 meters down a ravine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vehicle was carrying eight people, and the lone survivor is currently in stable condition.

According to preliminary reports, rainfall and poor road access caused the accident.

