868 arms, 11,518 ammunition recovered in Manipur so far; 57 arms in 24 hours: Manipur Security advisor Kuldeep Singh

New Delhi [India], June 7 : A total of 868 arms and 11,518 ammunition have been recovered to date from different areas in violence-hit Manipur, Kuldeep Singh, advisor (Security) to the Manipur government, said on Wednesday.

He also said a total of 57 arms, 318 ammunition, and 5 bombs were also seized by the authorities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries of arms and ammunition were made from Porompat Police Station in Imphal East and Sugnu police station in the Kakching districts of Manipur.

Singh said curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in five valley districts and for 10 hours and 8 hours in neighbouring hill districts of Manipur.

"There is no curfew in six other hill districts. Movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured. 244 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam today. A total of 212 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 212 loaded tankers and trucks left Jiribam today," said Singh, who was appointed the security advisor to the Manipur government in the beginning of May in view of the spiralling violence in Manipur.

"The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for entrance to MBBS/BDS Course was conducted yesterday (June 6, 2023) at 22 centres (12 in Imphal West and 10 in Imphal East)," former Central Reserve Police Force chief said, adding, the examination was conducted in a peaceful manner and the attendance was normal."

He further mentioned that ministers and MLAs of the state are visiting different areas in Manipur and appealing for peace.

"Ministers and MLAs of the state are visiting different areas of the state and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting the public at large and CSOs. Security forces are also organizing meetings with CSOs, village heads of different villages and making an appeal for peace and normalcy, besides doing their duties of area domination, patrol," the retired Indian Police Service officer from the 1986 batch said.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal on June 1, a total of 140 weapons were surrendered at different places in Manipur. The weapons then surrendered included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher.

The positive development was noted after the Home Minister's four-day visit to Manipur ended on June 1.

Shah had then warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He had also appealed to the people in the Northeast state not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace. On behalf of the central government, the Home Minister also expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in Manipur violence.

Manipur faced violence on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

