AAP govt committed to provide highest quality of education to all children: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the AAP government is committed to provide the highest quality of education to children from all backgrounds, particularly those from underprivileged communities.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a new school building in Deoli Pahari area of Sangam Vihar

The Chief Minister also announced that the school would be soon named after Bhimrao Ambedkar to pay tribute to the social reformer.

The school will operate in double shift -- Government Girls Senior Secondary School (in morning shift) and Government Boys Senior Secondary School (in evening shift) -- in the new building.

"The Delhi government has been working hard to fulfil the desires of its citizens. Every other day, I travel to different parts of the city to inaugurate some facility that the state government has readied for its citizens. Sometimes it is the inauguration of a road, or some important water or electricity facility for the people of Delhi. But I feel the happiest whenever I inaugurate a school. At the pace at which we are currently working there are 2-3 schools that we inaugurate in Delhi every month," Kejriwal said.

"I feel the happiest while inaugurating schools because of the happiness that I see on the faces of children and their family members. Even over here today, I can see such happiness on the faces of the children gathered here today, and that gives me a lot of satisfaction. A lot of the children who are gathered over here come from very poor families. Their parents work very hard to try and provide them with a good quality education. Some of the parents of the children gathered here work as electrician, plumber, daily wage worker, carpenter or security guards. There are many households in which despite both the parents working there is still a shortage of money for the wellbeing of the child," he said while addressing the students and their parents gathered at the inauguration ceremony of the school.

