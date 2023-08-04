AAP hails SC’s verdict on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case saying it will reinforce people’s trust in democracy and the judicial system.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on twitter, “I welcome Supreme Court’s intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji.”

“It reinforces people’s trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad,” Kejriwal said referring to the Apex Court’s judgement.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said: “The Supreme Court’s intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi reinforces people’s trust in our democracy and judicial system. Criminal Defamation has become a tool to suppress the voice of the opposition, which holds the government accountable.

“Soon, I will be introducing a Private Bill titled ‘The Decriminalisation of Defamation Bill, 2023’ to repeal Sections 499 and 500 of the India Penal Code to bring it in line with international jurisprudence on defamation and repeal these relics of colonial past to ensure fearless discourse,” Chadha wrote in a tweet.

SC on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

“No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

