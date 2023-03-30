AAP launches 'PM Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

New Delhi, March 30 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a nationwide 'PM Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster slogan in 11 languages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, AAP workers had put up posters of, 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' all over the national capital.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police had filed 49 FIRs and had arrested six people, including owners of two printing press firms.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that all the state units of the party have been asked to paste the posters in their respective areas.

Rai added, "I want to know if this poster is objectionable? If the Prime Minister is failing to fulfill people's aspirations, then he is attacking the country's constitution."

