AAP to announce Gujarat chief ministerial candidate at apt time: Sisodia

Mehsana (Gujarat), Sep 24 AAP will announce the name of its chief ministerial candidate at an appropriate time, party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

Manish Sisodia is campaigning for the party in North Gujarat. After addressing a public rally in Unjha town on Friday night, Sisodia told mediapersons that the party will announce the CM candidate at an appropriate time.

It seems after Uttarakhand experience, where its CM candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal joined BJP, the party is not in a hurry to declare CM candidate name and face any type of embarrassment.

While addressing the public, Sisodia said, "We don't have to be leaders to serve the people of Gujarat, we need to improve the standard and quality of government schools, it should be on a par with private schools. AAP is known for its work in Delhi."

In a veiled attack at the BJP, Sisodia said AAP's policy is very clear that public funds should be used for uplifting people and not for a few select friends.

Meanwhile, AAP's MP Raghav Chadha arrived in Rajkot this morning and is scheduled to campaign for the party in Saurashtra region. He has been appointed as co-in-charge of Gujarat elections.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be visiting the state and campaigning for the party.

