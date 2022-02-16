AAP, Trinamool will put Congress at disadvantage in Goa polls: State BJP chief

Panaji, Feb 16 The presence of political outfits such as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress would have an impact on the electoral fortunes of the Congress in Goa, especially in the Catholic-dominated areas, state BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Wednesday.

After an election review meeting in Panaji on Wednesday, in which the party's candidates, election agents and office-bearers from constituency units were present, Tanavade said that the party would win 22-plus seats when votes cast during the February 14 Assembly polls are eventually counted on March 10.

Speaking about the Catholic-dominated Salcete sub-district comprising eight Assembly constituencies, which is considered a traditional Congress stronghold, Tanavade said that the BJP is in the contest in all the eight constituencies, adding that Congress' grip on the region is weak due to the presence of AAP and Trinamool.

"We are normally not at an advantage in Salcete. The Congress will not win eight out of the eight seats there. The BJP is in the contest there too," Tanavade said.

"We have won there in the past in Fatorda, Margao, Navelim (three constituencies in the Salcete sub-district). There are other parties in the fray this time like the Trinamool and AAP," Tanavade said.

When asked to react to a claim made by Congress leaders on Tuesday that the party would win 26 seats, Tanavade said: "Let them name those seats and then we will see. Let them name any seat in North Goa which they are winning."

"We are winning even in their (Congress) stronghold in Salcete. They are trying to divert the minds of the people. Their candidates are scared. That is why they are saying this in order to give them solace," the top BJP leader said.

