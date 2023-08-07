Abhishek Banerjee attacks ED through social media from abroad

Kolkata, Aug 7 Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) through social media from abroad.

Banerjee is reportedly in the US now for his ophthalmological treatment and reportedly left the country after informing the ED on this count.

On Monday afternoon, he has issued an X (earlier Twitter) message and has accused the ED of leaking “concocted tales” to the media.

“It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Director (ED), at who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi- weekly basis, all in service of their political benefactors,” his X message reads.

The Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary has claimed that despite investing years and spending taxpayers' money into theirinvestigating endeavours, they consistently fail to present substantive evidence before the court, thereby clearly neglecting their responsibility to serve the nation.

"It is worth noting that neither ED nor the media publications, much like the BJP leaders in West Bengal, possess the confidence, courage or conviction to explicitly accuse me in the allegations they expose. One cannot help but feel empathetic towards these unfortunate and frustrated souls. This leaves us no room for surprise as to why the ED's conviction rate languishes at a mere 0.5%.

"TRUTH is MIGHTY and will PREVAIL," the X message said.

Recently, Trinamool Congress state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh accused the media of floating reports of an “anonymous influential individual person from West Bengal", of having “doubtful overseas connections". Ghosh claimed that since the media entities concerned did not have the courage to name that “influential individual,” no one is able to file defamation suit against them

