"Accept mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility": JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the party accepted the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Nadda also thanked karyakartas of the party for their efforts and support.

In a tweet, nadda said, "The BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. I thank the diligent karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka for their efforts and the people who showed faith in our vision. Under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji, the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise their voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election.

PM Modi also thanked the supporters and the BJP Karyakartas for their hard work.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," Tweeted PM Modi.

Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor