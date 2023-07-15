'Act East' policy has become 'Act Least' under Modi govt, Kharge's jibe at BJP

New Delhi, July 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre saying under its rule, "Act East" policy has become "Act least" policy for the northeastern states and the country is witnessing an onslaught of saffron party's vicious politics of division.The Congress chief made the remarks in a tweet, while presiding over a meeting of leaders from North East states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim for preparation of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

During the meeting, the Congress chief, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, highlighted the deteriorating situation in Manipur, which was a major concern of all the leaders.

According to party leaders, Mizoram leaders were not invited as they had already met Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on July 6.

A meeting with the leaders of Assam will be held later to discuss the poll preparations, they said.

In a tweet, slamming the BJP, Kharge said, "The ‘Act East' policy of the Modi government has become the ‘Act Least' policy for our Northeastern States. India, today is witnessing an onslaught of BJP's vicious politics of division and discord. Communities are being pitted against each other.Freedom of speech is under attack. Fundamental Rights are being questioned."

He said that the solid foundation of peace, tranquility and progress established by the successive Congress governments is being systematically dismantled.

"Important life-changing projects, implemented by the Congress party in the Northeast, are being appropriated by the BJP to seek fake credit. It is time for every leader and worker of the Congress party to unite everyone. Unity in diversity is not only our hallmark but the basis of our existence. It is time to hit the ground running and start from the booth level. Reach out to people and strongly raise the voice of our fellow citizens in the Northeast. No opposition can withstand the power of truth," he said.

"A meeting of our leaders from North East States-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim was held today, for the preparation of Lok Sabha elections. We already held a meeting with Mizoram leaders on July 6, 2023. The deteriorating situation in Manipur is of grave concern to us. We will do everything to foster peace and resolve issues in the border state. The Congress party is determined to fight for our Constitutional ethos - social justice, peace, progress and welfare of the North eastern states," he added.

The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 in which over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also demanded the immediate removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing to control the situation in the northeastern state.

