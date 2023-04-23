"Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and law..," Punjab CM on Amritpal's arrest

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 23 : Hours after 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law.

Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh who was absconding for over a month will be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam, informed Punjab Police sources.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said, "...It had been 35 days. Today Amritpal Singh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics..."

He further thanked the people for maintaining peace and harmony in the state and said that even though there have been multiple efforts to disrupt the harmony, it has not been successful.

Mentioning the incident in Ajnala, he said that some people had brought the palanquin in which the Guru Granth Sahib is carried and made it a shield and went inside the police station.

"In front of the police station in Ajnala, some people had brought the palanquin in which the Guru Granth Sahib is carried and made it a shield and went inside the police station. On that day also instructions were given to DGP that no matter what happens, the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib and his honour should not be affected. Neither did we use any water cannons nor did we throw pebbles. Although some police personnel were definitely injured. We will do anything for the respect and honour of Guru Granth Sahib that is in the people's minds. The Punjab Police was praised for controlling the situation with great restraint," he said.

Meanwhile, security was stepped up outside Dibrugarh airport in Assam ahead of Amritpal's arrival.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

Earlier, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor