ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements of Independence Day

Jammu, Aug 9 Additional Director General Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials of security agencies and civil administration in the run-up to the Independence day to discuss the security arrangements.

“At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu/SSP Security through Power Point Presentation regarding proposed deployment by District Police and Security wing at and around the Independence Day venue in Jammu district,” a police statement said.

“Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officer’s present in the meeting on the overall security assessment and emerging threats. A threadbare discussion was held on each and every input shared by the intelligence agencies/ Army/CRPF/BSF/CID.”

ADGP said that the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat.

He stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, security of Police/Army establishments, launching of offensive operation especially in RP/DKR Range besides preventive measures in other districts. Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries was also stressed upon.

He said that police should also ensure peaceful conduct of ongoing Amar Nath Ji Yatra and stressed on implementing the “Meri Maati Mera Desh programme and suggested for organising Tiranga Rallies at important locations in district.

