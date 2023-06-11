Adhir Chowdhury is biggest failure as WB Congress president: TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 : Trinamool Congress West Bengal General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday slammed Congress State President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, calling the latter a "biggest failure" for his party.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury failed his party. He is the biggest failure as West Bengal Congress president," said Kunal Ghosh.

He further said that TMC will fight the Panchayat Elections on the basis of the development which has been done during Mamata Banrjee's tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

"Our supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already said that we want a peaceful democratic election. We've done development and on that basis, this election will be fought. CPI(M), BJP and Congress will try to divert the issue as they don't have candidates," he said.

The TMC leader further said that if any of the party leaders will indulge in any illegal activity, the party will take the strictest action against them.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal are to be held on July 8 in a single phase and votes will be counted on July 11, the state poll panel said on Thursday.

These elections are expected to witness fierce competition between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition, the BJP. They are being seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Earlier in the day, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the TMC of "intimidating" the Opposition parties ahead of the Panchayat polls.

"Our worst fears around the panchayat polls are ringing true. The ruling party in Bengal is resorting to unchecked hooliganism and using the administration to unleash terror on the Opposition forces ahead of the panchayat polls. We are being intimidated in a planned manner. They don't want the panchayat polls in Murshidabad and elsewhere to be held in police," Chowdhury told.

