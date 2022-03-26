Adhir Ranjan to meet President Kovind along with families of Birbhum violence victims

Amid the row over Birbhum violence, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said he would meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with the families of victims.

The Congress MP has been holding a three-day Nayay Yatra in Howrah.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "The state is being ruled by a government which is governing like British rule who does not care for the people. The provisions of the Constitution should be adopted. I will personally call upon the President of India and will take the kins of the victims of Rampurhat, Anish Khan's family, Jhalda and others to narrate their ordeals before the President."

Notably, Anis Khan, a former student leader was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area last month. His parents had alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, denied the allegations. The West Bengal government has formed an SIT to probe the matter.

On Birbhum violence, "People do not have any trust in the state government. This government has lost its credibility. The government is hiding proof. I think the provisions of the Constitution has been trampled out by this government. So stern measures need to be adapted."

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Earlier on Thursday, Chowdhury visited the Bogtui village near Rampurhat in Birbhum.

( With inputs from ANI )

