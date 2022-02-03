Aditi Singh slams Priyanka Gandhi over denial of ticket to husband in Punjab

Former Congress leader Aditi Singh on Wednesday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had denied ticket to husband Angad Singh from Nawanshahr, Punjab because he "did not speak against her".

Aditi Singh had won the Raebareli Sadar seat as a Congress candidate in 2017. Recently, she switched sides and was fielded by the BJP from the same seat.

Addressing the media here, BJP's Raebareli Sadar candidate for Uttar Pradesh elections called herself a farther-less daughter and alleged that she had to "face harassment for fighting injustice".

Lashing out at Gandhi for not respecting differences in ideology, Aditi said, " My husband's ticket has been denied without any logic. There are several examples wherein family members, husband and wife have been in different parties. If she (Gandhi) considers woman's self-respect important, then can't she respect that woman have a separate ideology? My ideology does not match with Congress, but Angadji's does," she said.

Slamming Gandhi for "hypocrisy", Aditi questioned why Congress is giving tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh only.

"If she is so serious about women's empowerment, why doesn't she give party tickets to women in other states? Here, (Uttar Pradesh) she is giving 40 per cent tickets to women because she knows well that there will be no impact on the party here," the BJP candidate said.

( With inputs from ANI )

