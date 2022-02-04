Afraid if Indian politics may become like Israel: Owaisi

A day after shots were fired at the vehicle of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday said that Indian politics, which is under the control of majoritarian, may not become like that of Israel.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "Many people are behind them (shooters). A so-called 'dharma sansad' was recently held in Prayagraj where people stood up and talked about killing me. Why is not the government acting against these elements? I am afraid that Indian politics, which is under the control of majoritarian, may become like that of Israel."

"I had asked Parliament in 2015 to set up a de-radicalization group for all religions. Fundamentalism killed Mahatma Gandhi, our two former prime ministers and many other leaders," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded from the central government that he should be allowed to carry Glock weapons for his own safety.

"I will ask the Union Home Ministry and the Government of India to allow me to carry Glock weapon for my safety in Delhi, not at government expense, but on my gun license. I will ask for permission to have a bulletproof car too," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the central government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

However, Owaisi refused to accept the Z category security cover provided by the Centre.

The AIMIM chief said he is ready to go to Uttar Pradesh again tomorrow to campaign for the party.

"I do not fear death. I do not want Z category security, I reject it... Make me an 'A' category citizen. I will not remain silent. Please do justice. Charge them (shooters) with UAPA. I appeal to the government to end hate and radicalization," the AIMIM chief told at Lok Sabha.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor