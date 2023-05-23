After 4 decades J&K revives relationship with Bollywood: L-G

Srinagar, May 23 J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that after almost four decades the UT has revived its relationship with Bollywood.

Addressing the G20 third working group meeting on tourism here, the Lt. Governor said J&K is witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities of growth and peace.

He said that now foreign investments are coming into Jammu and Kashmir and people are looking forward to better times ahead.

