After 'fake-khadi scam', KVIC bans Mumbai's Khadi Emporium

Mumbai, Feb 5 In a shocker, the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has cancelled the 'Khadi Certification' of Mumbai's 68-year-old and renowned 'Khadi Emporium', and banned it from sale of khadi products henceforth, an official said here on Saturday.

The development came after the KVIC detected that fake and non-khadi products were being sold from the Khadi Emporium located in the prime area near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in the heritage building Metropolitan Insurance House, on Dr D.N. Road.

During a routine inspection, the KVIC officials took away samples from Khadi Emporium that were found to be fake/non-khadi products being passed off to the customers as 'genuine khadi'.

The KVIC slapped a legal notice to the MKVIA, its official distributors, for flouting norms of the 'Khadi Certificate' and 'Khadi Mark Certificate', which now stand cancelled.

"With cancellation of the registration, Khadi Emporium ceases to be a genuine Khadi Outlet and is no longer permitted to sell Khadi products," the KVIC said.

It has also warned the MKVIA of legal action for criminal breach of trust, cheating the people at large by misusing the credibility and popularity of the Khadi brand.

