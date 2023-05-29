"After Karnataka results, we will resoundingly win 150 seats in MP," says Congress leader KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said that the party will resoundingly win 150 seats in the next Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress leaders today attended a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

In this regard, KC Venugopal took to Twitter and said, "Attended a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections chaired by INC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. AICC Incharge for Madhya Pradesh Jai Prakash Agarwal, former MP CM Kamal Nath and other senior INC MP leaders attended the meeting."

"After our brilliant performance in Karnataka, we will also win resoundingly with 150 seats in MP," he further tweeted.

Earlier today former MP Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said that the party will win 150 seats there.

He made the remarks after a meeting of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge with other party leaders.

Speaking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in MP."

However, the former MP from Wayanad refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor