After performing last rites of his mother, PM Modi attends pre-scheduled programmes

Just hours after performing the last rites of his mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended all his pre-scheduled events.

A similar episode happened when Modi came for a meeting post his father's funeral in 1989, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Dilip Trivedi recalled.

"There was an important meeting in Ahmedabad. We were informed that Narendra Modi's father passed away and he went to Vadnagar. We thought he would not be able to come to the meeting. But Narendra Modi came in the afternoon for the meeting. We were surprised to see him for the meeting after his father's demise," said Trivedi.

"After the meeting was over, I asked Modi about him attending the meeting in such circumstances. He replied that he left for the meeting after the funeral. He said he need to fulfil his responsibilities for the party also. It was an inspirational moment for all the workers. We get to learn the dedication towards our responsibilities," added the VHP leader.

Just a short while after he performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben who passed away early Friday morning, PM Modi joined the event at Howrah Railway Station through video conferencing. He inaugurated multiple projects of the Indian Railway in Kolkata.

Apologising for not being able to be present physically at the event, PM Modi said, "I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I am unable to be there. I seek forgiveness from the people of Bengal."

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba,lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

