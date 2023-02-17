After Prez, now PM becomes target of derogatory comments from controversial Bengal minster

Kolkata, Feb 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the target of derogatory comments from controversial West Bengal minister of state for correctional services Akhil Giri, who had already been in the centre of polemics earlier for his insulting comments concerning the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

A video of his comments made at a public rally at Ramnagar in East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday evening went viral where Giri was heard making a slating comment that the "Prime Minister has been attacked and crushed by a cow".

Referring to a recent statement about the controversial 'Cow Hug Day' statement from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Giri said the Prime Minister in his attempt to show affection towards a cow by hugging it has been crushed by that animal.

"February 14 is the occasion of Valentine's Day when the boys and girls express love towards each other by gifting roses. But the Prime Minister tried to show his love towards a cow by hugging that animal. He fell being hit by the cow. Luckily it was a cow and not a bull. Had he been hit by a bull he could have just gone," Giri was heard making the remark in the video.

Giri did not stop at that. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the Prime Minister will get a similar hit and he will totally crumble. The people of India will throw him out of the Parliament," Giri said.

Reacting to the comments, BJP's district president in East Midnapore district Sudam Pundit said that Trinamool Congress is such a party where no leader cares for minimum political decorum. "It is a third-grade party whose only motto is corruption. Their leaders are out of their mind sensing that the end days are nearing fast. So, they are uttering such rubbish," he said.

To recall, in November last year, a video went viral where Akhil Giri was heard making derogatory comments against the Indian President. "We do not judge people by their looks. We respect the chair of the Indian President. But my question is how does the President look," Giri was heard saying in the video.

In the face of large-scale criticisms from different quarters of the society, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally spoke out over the matter almost after a week since the video went viral and apologised on behalf of Giri. "The President is a beautiful woman. I condemn such comments against her. I apologise on behalf of the party MLA," the chief minister had said.

