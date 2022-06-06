After two years, schools return to pre-Covid mode in Goa

Panaji, June 6 Schools in physical mode resumed in Goa after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic with students seen enjoying happy moments as they met their classmates and teachers.

Education Director Shailesh Zingade told that no complaint of any sort was received from any school.

"After a long gap, the students went to school on Monday. They were very happy to meet their friends and teachers," Zingade said.

He said a few schools could not open on Monday as renovation work is going on there.

"They have informed us orally and will resume physical classes soon," he said.

Zingade said that all the Covid protocols are being followed by the schools.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Sunday that the state government will observe the Covid situation for the next 10 to 15 days and accordingly decide about taking further steps.

Sawant on Monday morning visited some schools in South Goa and interacted with the students.

"I wished all the students a great year in school, full of learning and fun," Sawant said.

