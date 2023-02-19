Agra clerics ask Muslims to stay away from events organised by Dhirendra Shastri

Agra, Feb 19 In a significant development, clerics in Agra have asked Muslims not to participate in any event organised by Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, a Hanuman temple in Gada village of Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, has been in controversy recently.

In his community meeting, the godman claims to solve people's problems and draws huge crowds.

Mohammed Sharif Kala, the manager of the Agra mosque, said that Dhirendra Shastri was talking about breaking the country and Muslims had been asked to keep away from him.

"

The Bhartiya Muslim Vikas Parishad has also supported the cleric and said that action should be taken against the godman for his controversial statements against the Muslim community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor