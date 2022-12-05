AIADMK leaders led by EPS pay floral tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 6th death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 5 AIADMK leaders led by party interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswamy (EPS) paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on her sixth death anniversary.

The AIADMK leaders paid their respects at Jaya memorial in Marina beach. The leaders, Palaniswami, D. Jayakumar, K.P. Munuswamy, and others were dressed in black clothes while paying their floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.

The deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam also paid tributes to the former Chief Minister at her memorial in the Marina accompanied by a few of his trusted supporters, including Vaithalingam.

J. Deepa, niece of Jayalalithaa paid tributes at the residence of the former Chief Minister, Veda Nilayam.

Jayalalithaa passed away after 75 days of hospitalisation on December 5, 2016, at a private hospital in Chennai. The Justice Arumughaswamy commission, which probed the death of the late Chief Minister, had submitted its report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in August 2022. There were several criticisms in the report that include Jayalalithaa not having been taken abroad for treatment.

