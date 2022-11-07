AIADMK led alliance will win all 40 LS seats in TN, Puducherry: Edappadi K Palaniswami

"All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led alliance will win all the forty lok sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the general elections in 2024", claimed the party interim secretary general and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday.

Addressing AIADMK's 51st anniversary general public meeting held on Monday, he claimed that AIADMK led alliance would win all 39 Lok sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry in the coming general elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Palaniswami said, "There are high chances for the state Assembly Election and General Election 2024. Under one nation one election it is possible. I am not saying this, the former election commission secretary has said that."

speaking on the occasion, he criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for not fulfilling its election promises.

Palaniswami also said " AIADMK has always stood on two language policy. Hindi was imposed in Tamil Nadu only during Congress ruled Central Government. So as being in alliance with Congress, DMK doesn't have the moral right to speak about Hindi imposition."

( With inputs from ANI )

