'Ailing Sonia being harassed' says Cong

New Delhi, July 27 The Congress on Wednesday alleged that an ailing Sonia Gandhi was being harassed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the behest of the government.

Addressing a press Conference here, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "She is not keeping well for many years. When the same things were asked to Rahul Gandhi for five days what was the need for this."

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "ED is harassing our leader despite her not keeping well."

Congress's MP K. Suresh on Wednesday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the misuse of ED.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

She has been asked to appear before the ED by 11 a.m on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours with a lunch break in between.

For her third day questioning, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again accompany her with a medicine box.

A team led by additional director Monika Sharma has been recording her statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor