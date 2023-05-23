Air Marshal Kapoor calls on CM Yogi
By IANS | Published: May 23, 2023 11:54 AM 2023-05-23T11:54:03+5:30 2023-05-23T12:05:19+5:30
Lucknow, May 23 Air Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor (AVSM) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence on Tuesday.
The chief minister's office said that it was a courtesy call by the Air Marshal.
The chief minister gifted a bag of ODOP (One District One Product) products to the Air Marshal.
