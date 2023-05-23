Air Marshal Kapoor calls on CM Yogi

Lucknow, May 23 Air Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor (AVSM) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence on Tuesday.

The chief minister's office said that it was a courtesy call by the Air Marshal.

The chief minister gifted a bag of ODOP (One District One Product) products to the Air Marshal.

