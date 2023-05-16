AIUDF welcomes Assam Police's decision to conduct fitness survey of cops

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has welcomed the decision taken by the Assam Police to conduct a fitness survey of cops and to ask those found 'unfit' to take Voluntary Retirement from service.

Assam DGP GP Singh on Tuesday said that the Assam Police headquarter has decided to go in for the professional recording of the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers.

The Assam DGP said that the Assam Police has taken the decision in line with the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers till August 15 and then start BMI assessment in the next 15 days. All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical grounds like thyroidism etc," GP Singh said.

He further said that Assam DGP would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam toldthat, his party has welcomed the initiative taken by the Assam Police.

"It is a very good decision and we welcome it. It is a matter of the fitness of the Assam Police. I think it is a good step. If police are not fit then results will not come out. I congratulate the Assam DGP for starting this process. If anyone will not reduce their body weight during this time then they will go for VRS. I think they should not go to the VRS, but they should be given more time. Fitness does not come in two or three months, it will take some more time. But the results of this initiative will come in future," Aminul Islam said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor