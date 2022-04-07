Ajit Pawar slams AIMIM leader for giving communal angle to PM Modi-Sharad Pawar discussion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday slammed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel for giving a communal angle to the recent discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar by saying that some people spread hatred in society to further their political interests.

PM Modi and Sharad Pawar met on Wednesday in Parliament building where the NCP chief expressed concern about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister's notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian," Pawar said after his meeting with PM Modi.

Reacting to this meeting, AIMIM leader Jaleel had tweeted, "Discussed only Sanjay Raut? Why? Did you not feel the urgency to discuss this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when your own party's minister Nawab Malik was arrested? Or is Sanjay Raut more precious than Nawab! You have your own games to play."

Targeting Jaleel, Ajit Pawar said "Some political parties want to create hatred in society for their own selfish reasons. Their job is to give everything a Hindu-Muslim angle."

Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar briefed him and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil about the discussion he had with PM Modi. "They discussed many topics. He told us what he thought was right for us to know," he said.

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Reacting to the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers, Deputy CM said that workers are being misled.

"MSRTC workers are being misled. We have repeatedly requested them to go back to work. Transport Minister Anil Parab met workers and requested them to return to work but they didn't. Now High Court has asked them to return to work," said Pawar.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor