Akali Dal favours one nation-one election concept

Chandigarh, Sep 1 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), once a BJP ally, on Friday said it favoured the ‘one nation-one election’ concept, saying every second day there is one or the other election taking place.

“I and my party are in its favour. Every second day there is one or the other election taking place. Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections should be held simultaneously so that there is no election for five years,” said SAD President Sukhbir Badal.

“Otherwise what happens is election keeps taking place in one state or the other,” he said.

The central government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of one nation, one election.

Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal, which shares cordial relations with the Akali Dal, state president Nafee Singh Rathee said the issue “needs a lot of clarity”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor