Akhilesh extending support to Nawab Malik who bought land from terrorists: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for extending support to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is in Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

The Union Minister also held a roadshow in the Barabanki.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur took a jibe at Akhilesh who is claiming to win 200 seats in UP Assembly polls and said the party(SP) which couldn't reach 50 seats is talking about scoring a double ton this time.

"Samajwadi Party leaders are linked to terrorists. Akhilesh backed Nawab Malik who bought land from terrorists. The SP candidates list comprised those who are in jail or seeking bail. The party which couldn't reach 50 seats is talking about scoring a double ton this time," said the Union Minister.

After Malik got arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, Samajwadi Party supremo alleged that the BJP government brings agencies to defame leaders.

"If BJP is scared of someone, it brings agencies (ED) to defame them (Nawab Malik) and sends them to prison after false trials. We've seen this multiple times, BJP once said it's in danger after a pouch was found in the Assembly, which was sawdust," said Yadav.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

