Akhilesh Yadav had dropped cases against terrorists who killed CRPF jawans, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for withdrawing cases against terrorists who had attacked a CRPF camp in Rampur when he was the chief minister.

"It is sad that Akhileshji supported the terrorists. In 2010, terrorists attacked the CRPF camp in Rampur, in which 7 CRFP jawans and one rickshaw puller were killed. No action was taken by the state government. Later Central govt arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and investigated the case. Then it was revealed that the person was associated with the Rampur incident. Seven more were arrested and as Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav withdrew the cases against all seven people but Allahabad High Court quashed the CM's order and ordered them to pursue the case. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment," said Nadda while addressing voters in Hathras.

"Any Chief Minister takes an oath that he will protect the Constitution and keep it intact. But the then Chief Minister dropped case against terrorists who killed CRPF jawans. Is the state safe in the hands of such people?" asked Nadda.

Nadda said that during the regime of SP more than 300 riots took place in the state.

"During the SP regime, there was a rule of the mafia. People were migrating from Uttar Pradesh. Mining and sand mafia dominated this government. Kidnapping was an industry. Akhilesh's government gave protection to fundamentalists and goons. During the regime of Akhilesh, more than 300 riots took place in the state," said the BJP leader.

He asked the people not to vote under the influence of anyone, but vote on the basis of the work done by the party.

"Take a decision-based on our work. We did what we said. We revoked Article 370. They (opposition parties) gave protection to goons. No riots took place under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Government. Law and order is maintained. No one is afraid of caste tensions and religious hysteria. There is no tension between communities," he said.

"In elections, every political party and every leader tries to make his point in his own way. In such a situation, when politicians make populist promises, the voter gets confused. In such a situation, the basis for choosing a political party should be what that leader and that party have done in the past," he further said.

Nadda further said that the BJP has fulfilled all its promises to the people and in no way has stepped back.

He also said that ever since the BJP government took charge in the state in 2017, the basis of development has been "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

"Today, all the leaders are talking about development. Earlier these people used to talk only about caste and religion. Their model of development was 'Apana Parivaar, Apne Log'. Ever since the government of Yogi (Adityanath) came, the basis of development is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," he added.

Taking about the development in the state, the BJP chief said that there are a total of 59 medical colleges in the state.

"In 2014 there were only 15 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Today there are 59 medical colleges. Four express highways are being built in Uttar Pradesh. Five international airports are being built. Metro has started in many cities of Uttar Pradesh and work is going on in many other cities," he said.

Nadda said that Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination. "But when vaccination was started, then Akhilesh Ji was misleading the country, the people of Uttar Pradesh. They were playing with people's lives."

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

