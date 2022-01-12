Akhilesh Yadav takes 'mela hobe' jibe at BJP, 'welcomes' Dara Singh Chauhan in Samajwadi Party

With Dara Singh Chauhan resigning as minister from Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday, Samajwadi Paty leader Akhilesh Yadav "welcomed" him in the party through a tweet and said SP and its allies will take forward the movement for equality in the society.

Yadav also shared a picture in which he and Dara Singh Chauhan are standing together. Chauhan's resignation came a day after Swami Prasad had resinged as minister giving a jolt to the BJP in the election-bound state.

Maurya resigned as minsiter from the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

'Mela Hobe', Akhilesh Yadav said in his tweet drawing from 'khela hobe' slogan of Trinamool Congress during the West Bengal assembly polls which the BJP lost.

"Hearty welcome and greetings to Dara Singh Chouhanji, the relentless fighter in the struggle for 'social justice'.The SP and its allies will unitedly and take forward the movement for equality ... Eliminating discrimination is our collective resolve. Respect for all, place for all. Mela Hobe," Yadav said in a tweet.

Speaking tolater, Yadav said that the resignations of the two ministers will help in the party's efforts to oust the BJP government in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"They have eased the fight of the party in the coming days. Today, Dara Singh Chauhan too is standing with the SP, the whole of Uttar Pradesh wants to do a politics of positivity," he said.

Dara Singh Chauhan toldthat Dalits and backward sections "because of whom the BJP came to power in 2017 were neglected during the tenure of the government". "They were not respected and they did not get any justice. I, therefore, resigned from the government," he said.

Maurya is expected to join Samajwadi Party. Three BJP MLAs have said they will follow Maurya.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

