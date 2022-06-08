Al-Qaeda warns of 'suicide bombings' in Delhi, Mumbai; RSS says such organisation only works to spread violence

Hours after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened to carry out suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said that such an organisation only works to spread violence.

In a conversation withon Wednesday, Kumar said, "The threat sent by Al-Qaeda shows the attitude of AQIS. Such an attitude is 'Anti-Khuda, Anti-Islam, Anti-Mohammed and Anti-Humanity'. Such organisations only work to spread violence."

"Even Prophet Muhammad travelled from Mecca to Medina for religious purposes. He aimed to end all disputes in the world. He repeatedly asked his believers to not indulge in any form of war. He always believed that peace can be attained only if all forms of disputes and violence come to an end," he said.

He further said, "Therefore, whatever Al Qaeda is doing is not only against God but is also against humanity, Islam and the Prophet. Therefore, to give a befitting reply to such satanic forces, we will also pray that there should be peace in the world. We will pray that there should be harmony in India. We pray that the owner of this terror outfit will attain some wisdom and God teaches a lesson to such evil forces."

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid a brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam.

"The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments," a threat letter by the AQIS read.

In another incident, one man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police from the Pudukkottai district on Tuesday for circulating a threat message on WhatsApp that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Uttar Pradesh will be blown up. Acting on a tip-off from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Tamil Nadu Police ATS nabbed the accused who have been identified as Raj Mohammad.

Speaking on this, the RSS leader said, "I am sure that the state governments will take the strictest action against those who make such threats and the Government of India has taken strict action against them. Those who want to disturb the unity, integrity, peace and harmony of the country will not be able to succeed in their mission."

( With inputs from ANI )

