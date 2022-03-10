All Badals, kin unseated by AAP's greenhorns
BY VISHAL GULATI
Chandigarh, March 10 All the Badals, led by five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the eldest candidate at 94 in fray for the 117-member Punjab Assembly, as well as their kin, on Thursday lost to AAP's greenhorns.
The eldest Badal, who won the seat five times in a row since 1997, lost to Gurmeet Khuddian from Lambi by 11,357 votes, while his son and Shiromani Akali Dal
