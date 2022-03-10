All Badals, kin unseated by AAP's greenhorns

BY VISHAL GULATI

Chandigarh, March 10 All the Badals, led by five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the eldest candidate at 94 in fray for the 117-member Punjab Assembly, as well as their kin, on Thursday lost to AAP's greenhorns.

The eldest Badal, who won the seat five times in a row since 1997, lost to Gurmeet Khuddian from Lambi by 11,357 votes, while his son and Shiromani Akali Dal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor