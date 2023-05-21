All scams of BJP govt will be probed: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, May 21 All scandals and scams committed during the tenure of BJP government in Karnataka would be investigated by the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, state cabinet minister M.B. Patil said on Sunday.

The statement has stirred a controversy ahead of the three-day Assembly session starting from Monday (May 22).

Speaking to reporters, Patil maintained that the Congress government would investigate the PSI Recruitment scam, 40 per cent commission scandal and all other frauds that took place during the BJP government.

He further stated that including the Bitcoin scandal, the misappropriations taken place in all other departments would be exposed. "During the tenure of BJP, serious allegations surfaced and scandals were reported. Many of them have not been investigated appropriately.

"If the investigation is conducted, the case has not been taken to the logical end. The newly-elected Congress government will look into all the allegations and scandals and order re-investigation," Patil explained.

"Those cases, which have not been investigated, would be taken up for probe. He also maintained that CM Siddaramaiah had the same opinion to investigate all scandals during BJP rule, he stated.

"Not only Bitcoin, PSI scandals, all the cases in connection with irrigation, PWD, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be given attention. They will be verified on a case to case basis.

"The estimations have been escalated. In the place of Rs 100 crore, they have spent Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore," he charged.

"The officers list is ready and after taking oath in the Assembly, they will be transferred," he said.

Reacting to the statement of M.B. Patil, BJP National Parliamentary Board Member and senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa stated that it is natural for M.B. Patil to come out with such a statement.

