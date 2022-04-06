All STP projects in Delhi to be completed by December 22: Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi, April 6 Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said necessary directions have been issued to expedite the Sewerage Treatment Plant(STP) works in the national capital keeping in mind the December 2022 timeline.

Shekhawat took a boat ride from Chhath Ghat at ITO to Okhla Boat Club this morning to inspect the 564 MLD Okhla Sewerage Treatment Plant which is currently being constructed under the Yamuna Action plan-III.

Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, G. Asok Kumar was also present during the inspection. As per the cost sharing arrangement, 85 per cent of the cost is being borne by the central government under the Namami Gange Programme and 15 per cent by the state government. The total sanction cost of the Okhla STP project is Rs 665.78 crore.

After December 2022, a difference will certainly be felt in the quality of water in River Yamuna in Delhi, the minister said. Okhla STP is the biggest sewage treatment plant in Asia. After construction of this 564 MLD, there will be a considerable improvement in the water quality of the river Yamuna.

"Being an integrated project, the sludge management has also been included in the scope of the work as per which the sludge will be properly disposed of in a scientific manner addressing the environmental-related issues", he added further.

A total of 11 projects for treatment of 1,268 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of Rs 2009 crore by NMCG to conserve River Yamuna under Namami Gange programme in Delhi. These projects are targetted to create a total treatment capacity of 1268 MLD in the catchment area of Coronation Pillar (Coronation Pillar STP completed), Kondli, Okhla and Rithala in Delhi. These projects are targeted to be completed by December 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor