Alumni source of inspiration for new students: Nadda

Shimla, Aug 21 Alumni of any institution is the source of inspiration for new students as their achievements and accomplishments set an example for everyone to imitate, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday in this Himachal Pradesh town where he spent many years of his early politics.

Addressing the Alumni Meet 2022 of Himachal Pradesh University, Nadda said the alumni meet was an exceptional occasion to reinforce the bonds of alumni with the alma mater, where they can share their memories, experiences and accomplishments.

He said he also has sweet memories of his days as a student of this university. He said the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments.

Spread over 245 bighas, the university ranked one of the best universities of the country. He said it was his proud privilege that he has been part of 53 years of glorious history of the university.

The national BJP chief also remembered his teachers and fellow students and shared his experiences and memories in the university. He said it was an arduous task to stand and perform on this stage of the university.

"This university is the pulse of the state politics." He shared his experiences as students' leader with CPI-M leader Rakesh Singha, who is currently an MLA.

He said the university taught him that self-existence was only possible with co-existence. He said he got the opportunity to work in several universities, but the Himachal Pradesh University has its unique feature and character.

Nadda said the environment of Himachal Pradesh University was very conducive for studies. He said other than studies, the university also offered a lot of opportunities in the field of sports, theatre, politics, etc.

He said dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components for achieving success. For attaining success, one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity. "It becomes our duty to learn in the university and give back to society."

The BJP president urged the students to set their goal and try to identify the talent hidden in them. He said one must utilise the talent for the larger interest of society. He said with honest efforts no one can deprive anyone from attaining success. He advised the students that success can only be achieved through hard work and dedication.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the alumni meet, said student days were the best days in one's life. He said he started his political career from Vallabh Degree College in Mandi, and now he was representing his area for the fifth time.

Thakur said the university during the last 53 years has had great achievements and has been accredited as an 'A' grade university. This University is now committed to achieve the target of A+ grade.

Nadda, Padam Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria were honoured with Alumni of the Year award.

