Alwar temple demolition: Rajasthan govt suspends 3 officials including Rajgarh SDM

Amid the row over the 300-year-old Shiva temple demolition in Alwar, the Rajasthan government suspended three officials including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Monday.

The suspended officials include Rajgarh SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, Rajgarh Municipality Board's chairman Satish Duharia and Executive Officer (EO) of the Nagar Panchayat Banwari Lal Meena.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week.

Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road.

Earlier on Monday, a PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court against the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with District Collector, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality and others have been made the party.

The PIL said the demolition drive in Rajgarh was carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

"By vandalising the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated," the PIL read.

As the encroachment drive took a political turn, Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP government saying that Congress disturbs temples and idols, is wrong. This has always been BJP's agenda. As polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis."

Rajasthan Congress has alleged that Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister when BJP had promised a road called the "Gaurav Path" at the very place where the demolitions took place.

