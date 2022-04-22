Amarinder Singh Raja takes charge as Punjab Cong chief

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took charge as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders, MLAs, and MPs from Punjab.

After taking the charge as Punjab Congress chief, Warring gave a 3D mantra for strengthening the party.

"Discipline, Dedication, and Dialogue will be my 3-D mantra for working and strengthening the party," Warring tweeted.

On the occasion, while talking to reporters, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed previous Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi for the electoral debacle of the party in state assembly elections held early this year.

"I came here to congratulate new chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and I hope the mistakes of the past will not be repeated now. There is a need to reinvent Congress. Under the government of Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, sand mafias were not stopped,' Sidhu said.

Terming Bhagwant Mann an "Honest Chief Minster", Sidhu said, "I'll support him if he fights against corruption in Punjab".

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhushan Ashu took charge as the Working President of the party-state unit.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLAs, and MPs were also present at the event.

Following the Congress's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee during the polls.

From 77 seats in the 2017 elections, Congress was reduced to only 18 seats in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor