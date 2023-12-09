Amid funds scandal, Japan PM Kishida to replace top spokesman Matsuno

Tokyo, Dec 9 Amid fund scandal within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly decided to replace Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, local media reported on Saturday.

This decision was disclosed by multiple government and ruling party sources on the same day, Jiji press reported.

Matsuno has been accused of not reporting more than 10 million yen (about $70,000 ) in income raised by his faction, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Matsuno said he has no intention to resign and his faction is verifying the facts related to allegations.

