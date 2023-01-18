Amid heavy ruckus in Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA waves bundle of notes

New Delhi, Jan 18 Amid heavy ruckus on the third day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, Aam Adami Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal on Wednesday waved a bundle of currency notes alleging corruption in recruitment for nursing at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Addressing the House on the issue of alleged corruption, the MLA from Rithala said that a tender had been floated for recruitment for many posts including nursing in Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

He then alleged that contractors were taking money for recruitment to these posts.

Waving the note bundle, the MLA said that the contractors had attempted to strike a deal with him as well.

Goyal said that the government has a clause for recruitment to various posts in the hospital that 80 per cent of the old employees have to be retained, but this does not happen.

"There is corruption on a large scale in the recruitment. Even after getting the job, the employees do not get the full amount of salary. The contractors take a lot of money from the employees as share. The employees sat on strike in the hospital over the issues and they were assaulted," he alleged.

"The contractors collect the money from staffs. I complained to the DCP, CS and L-G. Despite the complaint, no action has been taken so far. I am risking my life to unearth the corruption. They are musclemen and there is a threat of life for my family from them. The matter must be probed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor