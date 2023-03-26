Amit Shah praises Yediyurappa, Bommai for "good governance" in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his immediate predecessor and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa stating that both have provided "good governance" during their respective tenures.

Citing the developmental work done by the BJP government under both chief ministers, Shah urged the people to form the party's government with a full majority in the upcoming Assembly elections slated this year.

"Earlier under Yediyurappa and now under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, the Prime Minister has given an impetus to Karnataka's development with a sense of team India in the last four years. In Yediyurappa's tenure, I congratulate him for the way he managed the COVID preparation. I used to interact with Chief Ministers of various states then via video conference. It was a matter of concern to save Bengaluru from COVID. But the way Yediyurappa managed the situation is commendable. After Bommai came, he carried forward good governance like Yediyurappa," the Home Minister said.

He said that the BJP government will take the state forward not just in the country but in the world.

"I want to tell the people of Karnataka that you gave 104 seats in the last elections, we fell short of the majority mark because of which one and a quarter years were wasted. I urge you to form the BJP government with a full majority. I assure you that the double-engine government will take Karnataka ahead not just in India but in the world," he said.

Shah further lauded the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distribute it to dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas and said that the government's move was according to the Constitution which earlier (reservation based on religion) was against the Constitution.

"The founding fathers of the Constitution never gave reservation based on religion. But Congress and its ally governments started reservation based on religion due to vote bank politics. They had done a reservation of 4 per cent for the minority based on religion in Karnataka. I congratulate CM Bommai that he ended that reservation and gave reservation according to the Constitution," he said.

"Only they can do development who are committed to it. Only they can end corruption who has a love for the nation. PM Modi has secured the nation on internal and external fronts with commitment," Shah added.

Taking a swipe at Congress, the Home Minister said that Karnataka does not need a party whose leaders indulge in conflicts over the chief minister's post.

"Karnataka does not need parties which have conflict on who will become the chief minister. It needs a team of patriots like BJP which works under the leadership of PM Modi. Today is a historic day for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Today, the statues of Lord Basavanna ji and Kempegowda ji, who spread the message of India to the whole world, have been unveiled here. These statues will give the message of democracy, social justice and good governance to the representatives coming to the assembly," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor