Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, urges funds for completion of Polavaram Project

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and urged him to expedite several issues including those related to State bifurcation, as well as, the completion of the Polavaram project.

Apart from seeking funds for the construction of new medical colleges, completing the Polavaram project and correcting the loopholes in the implementation of the National Food Security Act, the Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to fulfil the promises given to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation.

He also told the Prime Minister that the State has been incurring an additional financial burden of Rs. 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families every year under the PMGKAY due to the irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. The Centre should supply 77,000 metric tons of rice from unused ration stocks of 1 lakh tons every month to AP to compensate for this.

Before holding discussions with the Prime Minister for one hour and twenty minutes, the Chief Minister also held a 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

After meeting the Prime Minister, he called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues related to the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he appealed to accept the revised estimates of Rs. 55,548.87 crores on the Polavaram Project and release Rs. 17,144 crores on a priority basis to expedite the first phase.

This includes R and R package for the displaced persons in 36 villages. Reddy told the Prime Minister that unless the funds for R & R package are released, the first phase remains incomplete. He also urged the Prime Minister to issue instructions to the Jala Sakti Ministry to release the amount at the earliest.

He also appealed to reimburse the Rs. 1310.15 crores incurred by the State Government on the Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to ensure that the Telangana Government clears Rs. 7,230.14 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

The Chief Minister also urged him to implement the promise of granting Special Status to the State as it helps in quick industrial development and provides employment opportunities to the youth.

Explaining that the State Government is constructing 17 new medical colleges as the number of districts has increased to 26 from 13, he sought financial support to proceed with the work. The construction of medical colleges is in full swing, he said.

He also sought directions from the Ministry of Mines to allot three mines to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in the YSR Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister also sought immediate release of Rs. 1,702.90 crores towards subsidy outstanding to the AP Civil Supplies Corporation from 2012-13 to 2017-18.

