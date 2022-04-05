Andhra CM urges PM to approve revised cost estimate of Polavaram

Amaravati/New Delhi, April 5 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several key issues related to the state including the Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act and arrears from Telangana discoms to the state.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore for Polavaram as per Technical Advisory Committee meeting on February 11, 2019.

He said Rs 31,118 crore needs to be spent on the project of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore is for rehabilitation. He also requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in toto, and not component-wise and added to directly transfer R&R package amount to the accounts of beneficiaries without any delay.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security) Act, and a large number of needy and deserving persons being uncovered. He said while the state government is providing ration to 1.45 crore families, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from Central government and the state government is providing ration to remaining 0.56 crore families.

He also urged the Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. In regard to setting up of an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking, has not yet concluded its report as to the feasibility of the integrated steel plant. He said the state government has incorporated 'YSR Steel Corporation Ltd' for establishing the steel plant and sought the Centre's support.

The Chief Minister also asked the Prime Minister to give approvals to allot beach sand minerals to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation in 16 places, and give approval for setting up another 12 teaching hospitals in the state.

He said the state government has spent Rs 32,625.25 crore in the form of pending bills during bifurcation and as a part of implementation of X Wage Commission recommendations and urged the Prime Minister to fill the revenue deficit.

The Chief Minister said the state government has lost revenue due to bifurcation and Covid pandemic and urged the Prime Minister to relax the credit limit of the state.

He said an amount of Rs 6,455.76 crore is receivable by the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) from the Telangana state distribution utilities and Telangana discoms and requested the Prime Minister to direct the authorities concerned to settle these dues at the earliest so that the state power sector is financially strengthened.

Later, the Chief Minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to the state.

