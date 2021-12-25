Andhra Pradesh CM calls on CJI

Vijayawada, Dec 25 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Saturday.

The chief minister along with his wife called on the CJI and his wife at a star hotel in the city.

It was described as a courtesy call. Later, the chief minister hosted high tea in honour of Justice Ramana.

At the event held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, the chief minister introduced his Cabinet colleagues to the CJI.

Chief justices of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana high courts and several judges of the two high courts and senior officials attended the programme.

This was the first meeting between Justice Ramana and Jagan after the latter wrote a letter to then CJI, Justice S.A. Bobde, in October 2020 making certain allegations against Justice Ramana. The apex court had dismissed the complaint in March this year through an in-house procedure.

Politic, lawyers and eminent personalities from various walks of life called on Justice Ramana at the hotel.

Deputy chief minister Narayanaswamy, secretary roads and buildings Krishna Babu, Krishna district collector J. Nivas, former minister Mandali Budhha Prasad, former MP K. Sambasiva Rao, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K. Atchan Naidu, MLA Gadde Ram Mohan were among those who met the CJI.

The CJI also participated in Christmas celebrations held at the hotel. He cut the cake and offered it to Christian priests and other community leaders.

Earlier, the CJI and his wife offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple here.

Justice Ramana is on a three-day visit to his home state. He had Friday visited his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district, where he was accorded civic reception. The CJI took a bullock cart ride in the village and also offered prayers at a local temple.

This was the maiden visit by Justice Ramana to his native village after taking over as CJI in April this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor