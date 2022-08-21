Andhra Pradesh CM to meet PM on Aug 21

Amaravati, Aug 21 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will be leaving for the national capital on Sunday evening from Gannavaram Airport at Vijayawada. After reaching Delhi at 9.15 p.m., he will stay at 1 Janpath residence.

He will be meeting the Prime Minister at 10.15 a.m. He is likely to discuss state related issues with Modi.

Issues related to Polavaram project and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package are likely to be discussed, and he will be urging the PM to expedite the release of pending funds for the project.

The Chief Minister will once again request the Prime Minister to address the pending issues in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

This will be his second meeting with the Prime Minister in less than three months. The previous meeting between the two took place on June 2.

During the previous meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested Modi to approve the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project and to provide the R&R package to the displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for transparency.

He had appealed to the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee has already approved the same.

The Chief Minister had also raised several issues including compensation of revenue deficit, NREGS, and sanction of additional medical colleges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor