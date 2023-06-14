Andhra Pradesh: JSP chief Pavan Kalyan starts Varahi Yatra in East Godavari district

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 : Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday started Varahi Bus Yatra in East Godavari district after offering prayers to Lord Satyadev at Annavaram temple.

Temple priests welcomed the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan with Purna Kumbham. After the darshan of lord Satyadev, blessings were sought from Vedic scholars.

Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Babu presented the portrait of Annavaram Satyadev to Pawan Kalyan after which he moved to Ramaraju guest house.

Pawan Kalyan will continue the Varahi Bus Yatra in East Godavari for nine days to highlight the government's failures. Through Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan will interact with the people and understand their problems.

He will interact with the local leaders of the constituency and speak to farmers to understand the current situation in the state. Pawan Kalyan will be visiting more than nine constituencies in nine days.

Jana Sena activists and followers reached Annavaram temple to see Pawan Kalyan and participate in the Varahi Yatra.

Pawan Kalyan, who unsuccessfully contested from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in the last election, seems to be determined to rewrite history and emerge victorious in 2024.

The party has more cadre in the Godavari region compared to other places and his present yatra is a confidence-building measure.

