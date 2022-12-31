Anjani Kumar takes over as new DGP of Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 31 Anjani Kumar, who earlier held post of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Saturday assumed office as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana.

The 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who took charge at state police headquarters, succeeded M. Mahendar Reddy, who demitted office on reaching superannuation.

Several senior police officials congratulated Anjani Kumar on the occasion. Mahendar Reddy, who served as the head of state police force for five years, was given farewell by his successor and other senior police officials.

The state government on Thursday transferred Anjani Kumar, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and posted him as DGP (Coordination) and gave him full additional charge of the post of DGP (HoPF).

Hailing from Bihar, Anjani Kumar began his career as a police officer in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1992 as ASP Jangaon in Warangal district. He held various positions in the police in Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana.

He served as SP of Guntur and Prakasam districts and as DIGP of Nizamabad and Guntur ranges. He also headed the Counter Intelligence Cell from 2007 to 2009 and was the chief of anti-Maoist force Greyhounds between 2009 and 2011.

Anjani Kumar served as the police commissioner of Hyderabad from 2018 to 2021 before his appointment as Director General of ACB.

The IPS thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for bestowing a big responsibility.

Addressing farewell parade of Mahendar Reddy at Telangana State Police Academy, he said he considers himself lucky to be working in an ecosystem of a state where the chief minister and the government has given topmost priority to the safety and security of the people.

"It has given best dividends by attracting big investments which has led to fast economic development of the state," he said.

"Police are seen widely as partners in economic development in Telangana. We have to take it to the next high level. Telangana is the engine of growth for the entire country - whether it is electricity, encouragement to farmers or safety for women, children and weaker sections or attracting all big companies from the globe. It also brings with it the challenges which come with rapid urbanization," Anjani Kumar added.

Referring to various initiatives taken by Mahendar Reddy, Anjani Kumar said it would be my prime duty to take all these initiatives to greater heights.

He said the integrated command and control centre has many emotional attachments for both of them.

He promised that he would work to reduce anxiety, stress and work pressure. "These are natural responses to an external situation in police functioning. What we do with these feelings make us a better or an average leader. As seniors we have to handhold our field level officers," he said.

